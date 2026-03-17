Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Joe Ford Purchases 45,000 Shares

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe Ford acquired 45,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 478,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,350.72. This represents a 10.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $437.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. Westrock Coffee Company has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

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Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $339.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on WEST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 356,118 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

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Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

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