Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 1,917 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.93.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3%

MCK stock opened at $943.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $896.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $828.19. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the sale, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. The trade was a 53.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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