Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 172,838 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 172,838 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $27,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $102,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,604.40. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 503,381 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,902.46. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,310 shares of company stock worth $10,235,781. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

LPX opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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