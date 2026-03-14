MSCI Inc $MSCI Stock Holdings Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,031 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,489,177,000 after acquiring an additional 165,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,170,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,718,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,674,000 after purchasing an additional 282,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $590.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $638.00 target price on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.78.

MSCI Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $547.34 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $486.73 and a 1-year high of $626.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The firm had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $518.95 per share, for a total transaction of $415,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,847 shares in the company, valued at $775,231,900.65. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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