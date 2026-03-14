Ossiam Acquires 273,067 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Ossiam raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,067 shares during the period. Ossiam owned about 0.49% of Qorvo worth $41,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 560.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Qorvo from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Qorvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.8%

QRVO opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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