Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Shares Acquired by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,751 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises about 2.6% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $33,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 130,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 95,950 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 103,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,472,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 231,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

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Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.39%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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