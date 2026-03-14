Ossiam Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Ossiam lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,766 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 0.8% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $59,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short?term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead?plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9%

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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