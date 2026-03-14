Ossiam Acquires 51,127 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Roku comprises approximately 0.6% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ossiam owned 0.31% of Roku worth $46,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Roku by 196.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $760,301.40. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $8,220,750.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,748. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Trading Down 3.3%

ROKU stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 160.79 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Roku from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

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More Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roku’s recent operational wins and bullish analyst notes helped drive a run-up into March — analysts have raised targets and coverage remains largely positive, supporting longer?term growth expectations. Read More.

Roku’s recent operational wins and bullish analyst notes helped drive a run-up into March — analysts have raised targets and coverage remains largely positive, supporting longer?term growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product and engagement initiatives (new on?platform game “Roklue” and improved Live TV search) aim to boost time?spent and ad monetization, which can support platform revenue growth. Read More.

Product and engagement initiatives (new on?platform game “Roklue” and improved Live TV search) aim to boost time?spent and ad monetization, which can support platform revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Content deals: Roku secured exclusive streaming rights to a new X Games League, which can help drive unique live content and viewer engagement on the platform. Read More.

Content deals: Roku secured exclusive streaming rights to a new X Games League, which can help drive unique live content and viewer engagement on the platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail promotions and steep discounts on Roku TVs and projectors are widespread this month — such device promotions can expand the user base and ad reach if they translate into active accounts. Read More.

Retail promotions and steep discounts on Roku TVs and projectors are widespread this month — such device promotions can expand the user base and ad reach if they translate into active accounts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ad/measurement ecosystem update: Pixalate released DEFASED pre?bid CTV blocklists (daily lists of apps delisted from app stores). This is an industry tool for buyers/sellers and could change ad targeting or inventory mix, but its direct impact on Roku revenue is unclear today. Read More.

Ad/measurement ecosystem update: Pixalate released DEFASED pre?bid CTV blocklists (daily lists of apps delisted from app stores). This is an industry tool for buyers/sellers and could change ad targeting or inventory mix, but its direct impact on Roku revenue is unclear today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale headline: CEO Anthony Wood’s trust sold 50,000 shares (filed as a March 10 transaction, average ~$99.68). Even if pre?planned under a 10b5?1, the disclosure can prompt near?term selling pressure and headline-driven volatility. Read More.

Insider sale headline: CEO Anthony Wood’s trust sold 50,000 shares (filed as a March 10 transaction, average ~$99.68). Even if pre?planned under a 10b5?1, the disclosure can prompt near?term selling pressure and headline-driven volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy historical insider selling: multiple senior insiders have only sold (no purchases) over recent months, a datapoint investors often view as a negative signal for near?term sentiment. Read More.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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