Thematics Asset Management Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 94,782 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Aptiv worth $22,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aptiv Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $70.42 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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