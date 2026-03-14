Douglas Pasquale Purchases 1,000 Shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Pasquale purchased 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,601. The trade was a 3.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.96. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $39.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

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Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.4% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 310,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54,711 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $1,983,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

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About Dine Brands Global

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Dine Brands Global, Inc is a leading franchisor and operator of full?service restaurants in the casual dining and breakfast segments. The company’s primary brands include IHOP®, known for its wide variety of breakfast offerings and pancakes, and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, a casual dining concept featuring a range of American entrées, appetizers and cocktails. Through its franchise model, Dine Brands works with independent restaurant owners to develop, market and support both domestic and international locations.

The origins of Dine Brands Global date back to the founding of the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in 1958 in California.

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