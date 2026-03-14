Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Repsol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.19. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14 billion. Repsol had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

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Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low?carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

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