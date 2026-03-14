Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WCN. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$228.56 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$211.93 and a 1 year high of C$284.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$229.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$237.87. The company has a market cap of C$58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

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Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2020, 13% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm’s Canadian segment.

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