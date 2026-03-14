iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.97% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $70,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.24 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $143.18.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

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