The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,622 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3%

TJX opened at $155.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.30 and a 1-year high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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