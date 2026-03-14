M&T Bank Corp Has $52.19 Million Holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 2.49% of TCW Flexible Income ETF worth $52,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 394,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 57,682 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 59,532 shares in the last quarter.

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TCW Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

FLXR stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Announces Dividend

TCW Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

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