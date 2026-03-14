The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 844,424 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.77% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,167,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,331,362.40. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $49,507.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,032.80. The trade was a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $72.35.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 179.59%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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