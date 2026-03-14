Ossiam Purchases 15,149 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned approximately 0.12% of Dutch Bros worth $10,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 454,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 265,830 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,690,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after buying an additional 180,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.8%

BROS opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

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Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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