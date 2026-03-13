YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 1,645,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,328,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

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YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,555.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF ( NYSEARCA:YMAG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Claris Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAG was launched on Jan 29, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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