YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2026

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAGGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 1,645,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,328,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,555.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Claris Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAGFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Claris Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAG was launched on Jan 29, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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