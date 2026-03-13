Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.79. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $0.7577, with a volume of 345,505 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Smith Micro Software Stock Down 3.4%

The stock has a market cap of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 168.92% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 109.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

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Smith Micro Software, Inc, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, is a global provider of enterprise software solutions specializing in mobility management, device security and digital content distribution. Since its founding in 1982, Smith Micro has focused on delivering tools that enable wireless network operators, enterprises and software publishers to optimize performance, secure assets and manage licensing and distribution of digital media and applications.

Within its mobility and security segment, Smith Micro offers platforms for network offload, application acceleration, secure Wi-Fi connectivity and device management.

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