Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $56.46. Approximately 1,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.40.

Syensqo Trading Down 8.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33.

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About Syensqo

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Syensqo, Inc (OTCMKTS: SHBBF), formerly known as Applied DNA Sciences, is a molecular sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based authentication, traceability, and molecular diagnostic solutions. Leveraging proprietary SigNature® molecular tags and VeriFied® DNA testing assays, the company offers a platform designed to secure supply chains, protect intellectual property, and deliver environmental and food-safety monitoring. Syensqo’s core technology applies synthetic DNA markers that can be integrated into raw materials, packaging, and products to enable end-to-end verification.

The company’s product portfolio includes SigNature® T molecular tracers for anti-counterfeiting applications, VeriFied® antimicrobial efficacy testing assays, and botanical identification kits that support the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries.

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