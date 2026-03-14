Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,152 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the February 12th total of 24,997 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 810,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 810,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.15% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.72. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bluejay Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJDX

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing saliva-based tests for autoimmune and gastrointestinal conditions. The company’s lead diagnostic product is designed to detect tissue transglutaminase (tTG) antibodies in patient saliva samples, offering a noninvasive, point-of-care alternative to traditional blood draws and endoscopic procedures.

Leveraging a proprietary immunoassay platform, Bluejay’s technology aims to streamline the detection and monitoring of celiac disease by providing rapid results outside of a conventional laboratory setting.

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