Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.27 and traded as low as $46.10. Century Financial shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.

Century Financial Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

Century Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

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