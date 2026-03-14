Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $123,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,859,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,782,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $92,858,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Stride by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Stride Price Performance

Stride stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.12. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $171.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc (NYSE:LRN) is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company’s blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.