Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $167.12 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,138,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $167,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 116.3% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 374.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amit Dhingra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 155,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,229. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $252,902.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 943,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,800,903.21. This trade represents a 1.53% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,700 shares of company stock worth $540,401 and sold 33,285 shares worth $627,009. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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