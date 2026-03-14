Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $51,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Corning by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 125.0% in the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corning News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $144 and reiterated a “buy” rating, citing a potential ~$10.3B scale-out revenue opportunity that could drive meaningful upside. BofA price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Corning expanded its AI data-center connectivity portfolio by licensing PRIZM TMT ferrule technology from US Conec, improving high-density optical connectivity for AI/GenAI networks — a direct catalyst for optical revenue growth. Zacks: Corning expands AI data center portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage consensus is supportive: analysts on aggregate have a “moderate buy” recommendation, which can sustain investor demand and limit downside. Analyst consensus: Moderate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted GLW as a top-ranked growth stock under its style scores, reinforcing the growth narrative for momentum investors. Zacks: Top-ranked growth stock
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage notes strong GenAI-driven demand for optical communications, supporting near-term revenue momentum in Corning’s Optical Communications segment. Yahoo: GenAI-driven optical demand
- Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets present mixed analyst views and valuation questions despite recent gains; these pieces underscore investor caution around stretched multiples after a large run-up. Globe and Mail: Mixed analyst opinions
- Neutral Sentiment: An investor-focused article lists two bullish reasons and one skepticism point — useful for watchlist investors but highlights the need to weigh growth vs. valuation. Yahoo: 2 reasons to like, 1 to be skeptical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning
Corning Stock Down 0.5%
Corning stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Corning Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.
Insider Activity at Corning
In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.
Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.
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