Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.81 and traded as low as GBX 47.80. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust shares last traded at GBX 47.80, with a volume of 253,625 shares changing hands.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £200.34 million, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.81.

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Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.55 EPS for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors. It also invests in companies raising new share capital on the alternative investment market, as well as in technology-enabled companies in the United Kingdom.

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