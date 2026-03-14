IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INAB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded IN8bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

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IN8bio Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAB. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IN8bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ?? T cell therapeutic and ?? T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. ?? T cells are

a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s lead programs consist of INB-100, an allogeneic ?? T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk

leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation.

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