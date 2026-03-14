M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF $PIE

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,487 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.79% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 330.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 124,608 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in emerging market countries including, but not limited to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey.

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