Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Mizuho

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

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Invitation Home Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,952,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,909 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Invitation Home by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invitation Home by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,377,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Home

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Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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