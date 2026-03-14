LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LendingClub

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $36,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,737.82. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Trading Down 2.3%

LC stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.