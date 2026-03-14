The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.6667.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

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Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,794,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $6,499,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

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Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

Further Reading

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