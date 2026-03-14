Richard Dalzell Sells 333 Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intuit Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $439.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $482.31 and a 200 day moving average of $600.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

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Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More.

Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $658.00 to $633.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 12.2% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

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Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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