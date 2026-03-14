Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells $113,984.38 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $113,984.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,085.27. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $102.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Get Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.