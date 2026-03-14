Head-To-Head Survey: Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) vs. Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU)

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 69.3% of Actuate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Actuate Therapeutics and Gossamer Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuate Therapeutics N/A -2,925.12% -250.69% Gossamer Bio -354.50% -1,774.72% -59.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuate Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 Gossamer Bio 2 3 5 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Actuate Therapeutics and Gossamer Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Actuate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 694.27%. Gossamer Bio has a consensus target price of $5.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1,141.95%. Given Gossamer Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gossamer Bio is more favorable than Actuate Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actuate Therapeutics and Gossamer Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.28 million ($0.87) -2.94 Gossamer Bio $114.70 million 0.88 -$56.53 million ($0.69) -0.63

Actuate Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gossamer Bio. Actuate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gossamer Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Actuate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats Actuate Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actuate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Apotheca Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH. It has license agreements with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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