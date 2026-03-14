Head to Head Survey: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) & Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokuyama and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 0.00 Methanex 0 5 6 1 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Methanex has a consensus target price of $49.90, suggesting a potential downside of 3.57%. Given Methanex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than Tokuyama.

This table compares Tokuyama and Methanex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.25 billion 0.76 $154.35 million $1.17 10.15 Methanex $3.59 billion 1.12 $79.88 million $1.13 45.80

Tokuyama has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Methanex. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Methanex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Methanex pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tokuyama pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Methanex pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Methanex has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Tokuyama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 7.42% 9.05% 5.00% Methanex 2.21% 5.35% 2.03%

Summary

Methanex beats Tokuyama on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

(Get Free Report)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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