M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 135,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $7,907,000. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $2,696,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $4,959,000.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VT stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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