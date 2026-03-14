Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Position Increased by Plum Street Advisors LLC

Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 825.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $427,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.