Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $53.24 Million Stock Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for about 2.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $53,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,066,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 39.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $458.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.31 and its 200 day moving average is $573.31. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.

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Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,275.26. This trade represents a 14.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 188,033 shares of company stock worth $90,662,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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