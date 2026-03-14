TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.93 and traded as low as GBX 109.36. TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 110.60, with a volume of 889,055 shares traded.

TwentyFour Income Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £939.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.19.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

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TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

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