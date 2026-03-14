Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.36. Altura Energy shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 507,620 shares traded.

Altura Energy Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.52.

About Altura Energy

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Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property. It also operated 22 producing and 40 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

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