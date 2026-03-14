Elite Financial Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Elite Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Elite Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 521.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

VOOG opened at $421.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.90. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.