Elite Financial Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Elite Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Elite Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elite Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 521.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%
VOOG opened at $421.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.90. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $456.71.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
- Only 500 people today…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.