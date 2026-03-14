Comerica Bank Sells 5,581 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $54,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,288,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 378.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $714.44 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $743.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.83.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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