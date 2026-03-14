Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $63,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,080.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 647.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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