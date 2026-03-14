Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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