10,717 Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sysco Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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