GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,027 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 12th total of 18,904 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
ICLTF opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.65. GreenFirst Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.20.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
GreenFirst Forest Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ICLTF) is a Canadian integrated forest products company that specializes in the production of high-yield wood fibre. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company owns and operates two chemi-thermomechanical pulp (CTMP) mills located in Baie-Comeau, Quebec and Grand Falls, New Brunswick. GreenFirst converts spruce, fir and pine logs and chips into CTMP, a versatile pulp product prized for its strength, bulk and brightness.
GreenFirst’s core product—high-yield pulp—is used primarily as a reinforcing and bulk-enhancing fibre in tissue and towel papers, folding boxboard and printing and writing papers.
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