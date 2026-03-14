Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.06 and traded as low as $28.8725. Want Want China shares last traded at $28.8725, with a volume of 578 shares changing hands.

Want Want China Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93.

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Want Want China Company Profile

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Want Want China Holdings Limited, trading on the OTC market under the symbol WWNTY, is a leading food and beverage company best known for its popular rice crackers, snack foods and flavored beverages. The company’s core product lineup includes a variety of seasoned rice cracker snacks, milk drinks, soy milk beverages and other savory treats, all marketed under the Want Want brand as well as several sub-brands tailored to regional tastes. In addition to snacks and beverages, Want Want China also produces dairy-based desserts and operates packaging business units that support both in-house and third-party clients.

Originally founded in Taiwan in the 1960s by entrepreneur Tsai Eng-meng, Want Want expanded into mainland China in the early 1990s to tap into burgeoning consumer demand.

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