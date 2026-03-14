Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hino Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.95 and traded as low as $23.97. Hino Motors shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Hino Motors Trading Down 7.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

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Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hino Motors had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the production of commercial vehicles and diesel engines. A member of the Toyota Group, Hino develops, assembles and sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and related components for customers in diverse transportation, logistics and municipal sectors. The company’s product lineup spans light trucks and vans up to large long-haul tractor-trailers, alongside a range of diesel powertrains designed for reliability and fuel efficiency.

Founded in 1942 as Diesel Motor Industry Co, Ltd., Hino Motors has evolved through decades of engineering innovation and strategic partnerships.

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