Short Interest in NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SECR) Expands By 49.7%

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SECR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,096 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the February 12th total of 10,750 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF by 164.1% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter.

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NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

About NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. This is an increase from NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The NYLI MacKay Securitized Income ETF (SECR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized US fixed income securities. It seeks total return and current income. SECR was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by New York Life Investments.

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