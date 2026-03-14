BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI) Short Interest Up 50.4% in February

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TXXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,964 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 12th total of 7,288 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,077 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXXI. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000.

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BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TXXI opened at $50.57 on Friday. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62.

About BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Intermediate Duration ETF (TXXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal and taxable fixed income securities, seeking to provide attractive after-tax income while maintaining capital preservation. TXXI was launched on Mar 13, 2025 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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